HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced more than $1.1 million in grants to help schools and transportation providers train hundreds of new school bus drivers across the Commonwealth.

The funding will support 26 school districts and transportation providers in 19 counties, helping train more than 430 new school bus drivers through PennDOT’s School Bus Safety Grant Program.

The grants may be used to cover commercial driver’s license (CDL) training, commercial learner’s permit costs, school bus endorsement training, trainee wages, and testing and permit fees.

PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll said the funding will help schools recruit qualified drivers while ensuring students have safe and dependable transportation.

The School Bus Safety Grant Program is funded through Pennsylvania’s School Bus Stopping Law, which allows school districts to use automated camera systems to enforce violations involving motorists who illegally pass stopped school buses. Of each $300 automated enforcement fine, $25 is directed to the grant program.

In addition to driver training, the grants may also be used for programs that promote school bus safety, education and training.

PennDOT said this marks the state’s second investment in school bus safety this year.

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