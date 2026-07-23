PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) — A two-vehicle crash in a construction zone sent one person to the hospital, according to the Pennsylvania State Police in Clearfield.

Police said the crash occurred at approximately 11:41 a.m. on July 20 on the eastbound Interstate 80 on-ramp near mile marker 111 in Pine Township.

According to state police, traffic was stopped because the right eastbound lane was closed for paving. A 2019 Subaru Outback driven by Lucas A. Wysocki, 42, of Silver Spring, Maryland, was stopped behind another vehicle at a stop sign waiting to merge onto the interstate when it was struck from behind by a 2013 Ford C-Max driven by 86-year-old Keekee Minor of North Bethesda, Maryland.

Troopers said both vehicles were able to pull off the roadway and stop on the north berm.

Minor was transported by Clearfield EMS to Penn Highlands Clearfield with suspected minor injuries, police said. All occupants in the Subaru, including 43-year-old passenger Amanda L. Wysocki, and two juvenile boys, all of Silver Springs, Maryland, escaped without injury.

All of the individuals involved in the crash were wearing seat belts, according to the report.

Police said Minor’s vehicle sustained disabling front-end damage and was towed from the scene, while Wysocki’s Subaru sustained rear-end damage, but was able to be driven away.

Minor was cited for following too closely, according to police.

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