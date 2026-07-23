Mary M. Kelley (Galluzzi) passed away peacefully on July 12, 2026, with the love of her friends and family.

Mary was born in DuBois, PA on October 25, 1947. Mary was the daughter of Samuel and Edith (Cochran) Galluzzi Sr. She grew up in Brockway, PA in a big Catholic Italian family who knew how to celebrate Sunday and holidays dinners with family, good food and cheer. Mary later moved to Pittsburgh, where she met her husband Dave and began to raise two children. They then moved to Charlotte NC, where she lived for the remainder of her life.

In her career as a nurse, Mary treated her patients with compassion and skill. Even with her devotion to her career, Mary always kept up her family’s traditions with her renowned cooking, especially at Christmas, when the menu included wedding soup, spaghetti and meatballs in Mary’s special homemade sauce, turkey with all trimmings. Then ended with several homemade Italian desserts. Dinner at Mary’s was not for the faint of an appetite!!

A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, Mary found her greatest joy in being with family. She also loved to spend time at the beach where many of her happiest memories were made.

Mary will be remembered for her compassionate heart and her unwavering love for her family. Though she will be deeply missed, her kindness, strength, compassionate heart and unwavering love for her family. Her kindness, strength, and memories she created will remain in the hearts of all who knew and loved her.

Mary is survived by her brother Tim Galluzzi of King, NC, her son David (Angie) Kelley of Waxhaw, NC, daughter Lisa (Dave) Porter of Wilmington, NC, and grandson Dominck Kelley of Waxhaw, NC.

Mary was preceded in death by her father Sam Sr., mother Edith and brother Sam Jr.

Visitation will be held from 3-4 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2026, at the Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 3700 Forest Lawn Drive, Matthews, NC 28104. A service will follow from 4-5 p.m. at the funeral home.

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