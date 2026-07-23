JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (EYT) — Former DuBois City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio pleaded guilty Thursday to federal embezzlement and money laundering charges, marking another major development in the long-running public corruption case centered on the City of DuBois.

Suplizio appeared in federal court in Johnstown, where he entered guilty pleas to one count of embezzlement/program theft and one count of money laundering.

His plea comes less than two months after former DuBois city employee Roberta Shaffer entered guilty pleas in the same federal corruption case.

Federal investigators alleged that Suplizio and Shaffer diverted roughly $1 million from public and nonprofit organizations over several years. Authorities contend the money was used for personal expenses, including cash withdrawals, credit card payments, and travel costs.

The investigation first became public in November 2023, when state authorities charged the pair in connection with the alleged misuse of approximately $700,000 belonging to the City of DuBois. Those charges were later withdrawn after federal prosecutors secured a broader indictment that expanded the allegations to include theft, fraud, and money laundering offenses involving both city and nonprofit funds.

Shaffer pleaded guilty in May to one count of embezzlement and one count of unlawful monetary transactions. As part of her plea agreement, additional charges were dismissed.

Suplizio’s case remained pending for months as court proceedings were postponed several times before Thursday’s change-of-plea hearing.

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