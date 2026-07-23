DuBois, PA- The DuBois Area Council on the Arts (DACOTA) is bringing back summer Poetry Nights. This has been a time-honored tradition of folks taking the stage and sharing one’s voice. The “stage” will be comfortable and compact at Deja Brew Coffee House in downtown DuBois.



DACOTA’s Poetry Nights welcome poets, spoken word artists, writer’s and poetry enthusiasts for an evening of creativity, connection and community.



Whether you’re stepping up to the mic or simply coming to listen, join in on Monday, August 3rd from 5.30-7.00pm at Deja Brew Coffee House at 16 North Brady Street, next door to Luigi’s Ristorante.



For more details on this and other DACOTA events go to our website:

DuBoisAreaCouncilontheArts.com Whether you’re stepping up to the mic or simply coming to listen, join in on Monday, August 3rd from 5.30-7.00pm at Deja Brew Coffee House at 16 North Brady Street, next door to Luigi’s Ristorante.For more details on this and other DACOTA events go to our website: