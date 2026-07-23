COOKSBURG, Pa. (EYT) — Visitors are invited to experience the history and scenic beauty of Cook Forest State Park during a guided Fire Tower and Seneca Point Historical Tour on Friday, July 31.

The program will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m., beginning at the Fire Tower Parking Lot, located at 113 River Road in Cooksburg.

Led by DCNR Conservation Volunteer Greg Burns, the interpretive tour will explore the history of the Fire Tower and Seneca Point while highlighting the area’s rich logging heritage.

Participants are encouraged to bring binoculars as they learn about local history, observe Native American sign and take in panoramic views from the top of the Fire Tower.

The event is open to the public and offers an opportunity to explore one of Cook Forest State Park’s historic landmarks while gaining insight into the region’s natural and cultural history.

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