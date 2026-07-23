CLEARFIELD, Pa. – It was a short meeting for the Clearfield County Prison Board Tuesday since there was little action to be taken, however the board members were pleased with numbers from the jail population report.

In the past several years the population of the jail has regularly been in the 160s and 170s but in recent months the population has been much lower and much more comfortable for the jail staff.

The month of June started with 148 with 79 committed and 98 released, ending with 139, and as of the meeting the population was 128, though with sentencing at the court that was expected to change but not drastically.

The financial report for June was also better than expected with $18,140 billed and $2,947.29 received, which is higher than usual.

Also, Commissioner Dave Glass said he completed a grant application for the Medication Assisted Treatment program at the jail with the help of the warden and PrimeCare, the administrator of the program.

The amount requested is just over $114,000 and while it doesn’t cover the entire amount, Glass said it will help.

Last month the MAT program cost $38,818 and it is a monthly cost for the jail.