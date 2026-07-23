CLEARFIELD, Pa. – A Clearfield man will serve time in state prison for assaulting a man with a golf club in a Clearfield Borough alley in July 2025.

During sentencing court Tuesday, Matthew Connor Merritts, 20, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, possessing instruments of crime, recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct.

President Judge Paul E. Cherry sentenced him to serve 30 months to eight years in state prison, according to information released by the probation office.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, police responded to the Reed Street area on July 12, 2025 for a report of someone being “jumped” in an alley.

A witness told police the victim was trying to get property from his ex-girlfriend when several individuals attacked him. Another witness said the victim was still lying in the alley and needed medical attention. The men who assaulted him had run away.

Police could not find the victim or the assailants.

After talking with the person who called police, they learned the men who assaulted the victim had come from an apartment near the alley. Police were able to make contact with the residents, including Merritts.

A woman living there advised officers that the victim, her ex-boyfriend, had called her saying he was “coming to get her.” Merritts took the phone from her and then argued with the victim.

Merritts told the same story, adding that the victim said he was coming with multiple friends to “take her.” Merritts said he contacted several of his friends to help with the situation.

When the victim arrived, Merritts admitted to police that after the victim insulted him, he “rushed” him, swung a golf club at him and used the club to strike him. His friends arrived and assisted in assaulting the victim, he said but he did not want to name them.

Eventually, police found the victim and another man near Upper Witmer Park. The victim had severe swelling to the left side of his face, multiple abrasions to his face, arms, legs and torso, several chipped teeth and dark bruising to both eyes as well as bleeding to the back of his head, according to the criminal complaint.

The victim said he did not remember what happened except for the other man now with him, trying to wake him up. Emergency services treated and transported him to Penn Highlands DuBois.

Police took Merritts into custody at his apartment. They located a broken golf club in a nearby dumpster which Merritts reportedly confirmed as the one he used in the assault.