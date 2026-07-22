CLEARFIELD, Pa. – A West Decatur man, who assaulted a Bradford Township man and entered another home without permission pleaded guilty Monday during colloquy court.

Judge Joshua S. Maines sentenced Timothy Robert Mitchell, 48, to 16 months to two years in state prison for felony aggravated assault in one case and felony criminal trespass in a separate case.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Feb. 20 the victim exited the front of his residence in Bradford Township looking for something when he saw a man standing at the base of the driveway near a blue 55-gallon plastic drum. He thought it was a friend who he was expecting for dinner. He yelled at the man, but didn’t get a response.

He then walked towards the man, asking what he was doing. He told the man, later identified as Mitchell, he was going to call the cops.

Mitchell then struck him multiple times in the left side of the face with a blue Yeti mug, causing injuries to his face.

The trooper noticed a large contusion on the left cheekbone of the victim, according to the report.

The criminal complaint in the second case details how Mitchell entered a home in Bradford Township on Feb. 14 without knocking and alarmed the occupants because they did not know him. After they told him to leave, he fled on foot.

Police searched the area and found Mitchell who matched the description of the unknown man.

Mitchell claimed he was looking for a friend named “Steve” but could not provide his last name or further details. He admitted to entering the home, saying he thought it was his friend’s house.

The victims confirmed Mitchell as the unknown man who entered their home by opening the door and stepping over the threshold into the living area.