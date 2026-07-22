WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) — A DuBois woman escaped injury after her vehicle left the roadway and struck an embankment in Jefferson County earlier this month.

According to Pennsylvania State Police in DuBois, the crash occurred at approximately 8:47 p.m. on July 5 on Route 310 in Winslow Township.

Police said Cynthia J. Loveall, 60, of DuBois, was traveling north on Route 310 in a 2007 Nissan when she lost control of the vehicle for an unknown reason.

Police reported the vehicle traveled off the roadway, struck a nearby dirt embankment, then re-entered the roadway before coming to rest in the northbound lane.

Loveall was wearing a seat belt and was not injured, police said. She refused transport from emergency medical personnel, according to troopers.

The Nissan sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene by Jewel’s Towing.

Reynoldsville Volunteer Fire Department and Reynoldsville EMS also assisted at the scene.

Loveall was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic, according to police.

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