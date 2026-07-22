BELL TWP., Pa. (EYT) — State police say a Rossiter woman was not injured after her SUV struck a deer, causing a small fire on Cloe Rossiter Road in Jefferson County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police in Punxsutawney, the crash occurred at approximately 8:17 p.m. on July 21 on Cloe Rossiter Road, just south of its intersection with Hidden Hollow Lane in Bell Township.

Police said Torie L. Neal, 34, of Rossiter, was driving a 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander north on Cloe Rossiter Road when a deer entered the roadway from the south. The SUV struck the deer, causing front-end damage.

Troopers reported after the collision, Neal pulled into the parking lot of Cloe Lumber, where she noticed fluids leaking from the vehicle and a small fire that had started underneath it. The vehicle was determined to be disabled due to the damage, according to the report.

Neal, who was wearing a seat belt, was not injured, police said.

Members of the Punxsutawney Volunteer Fire Department assisted police at the scene.

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