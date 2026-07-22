PHILIPSBURG, PA– The Philipsburg-Osceola 8u Little League All Stars were recently crowned Section 4 champions following an 8-7 victory over Tyrone on July 12.

This marked the first team in P-O Little League history to win an 8u sectional championship. Despite losing the District 11 championship game to Tyrone, the P-O All Stars earned one of two berths in the sectional tournament, where it picked up victories over Marion Center (10-4) and West Suburban (5-4), propelling it into the title tilt with Tyrone.

Pictured, in front, from left, are Vince Long, Jestin Kenjora, Dylan Wood, Parker Supenia, Brett Miller, Palmer Scaife, Simon Franek, Emerson Frank, Reino Smith, Jackson Frye, Eli Pancoast and Andrew Stodart.

Not pictured are manager Jason Supenia and assistant coaches Dave Wood, Ryan Scaife, Rick Frank and Elliot Pancoast.