PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) — A local man faces criminal charges after police say he raised a handgun into the air and fired three shots outside a Punxsutawney apartment building before leaving the scene.

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department, 54-year-old Kevin Carl Buffington, of Punxsutawney, was charged on July 14 following an incident on Weis Alley.

Police reported that officers responded to a call regarding shots fired outside an apartment building on July 10. According to the affidavit of probable cause, a resident told police that Buffington was visiting the apartments between 2:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

The complaint states that when the resident walked outside, Buffington was holding a handgun. When asked what he was doing with the gun, Buffington reportedly said, “What? You’ve never seen a gun before?”

According to the complaint, Buffington stood near his truck, pointed the firearm into the sky, and pulled the trigger. The gun initially failed to fire, but police said Buffington loaded a round into the chamber and fired a shot into the air. He then fired a second shot into the air, according to the affidavit.

The complaint stated that Buffington went back inside the residence briefly before returning to his truck. Buffington allegedly fired a third shot into the air before driving away in a white truck.

A nearby witness reported hearing loud bangs and seeing a man fire a pistol into the air before leaving in a white truck, according to the complaint. Police said a witness later identified Buffington from a photograph. Officers also collected three 9mm shell casings from the scene, according to the police report.

The affidavit notes Buffington spoke with police on July 11 and acknowledged being at the location. Police said Buffington denied firing any shots or hearing noise, and he requested an attorney when informed of the evidence.

A resident from the apartment building later told police that Buffington received the gun from his landlord for protection against bears, according to the complaint.

Court records show Buffington is charged with the following offenses:

Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

Disorderly Conduct, Summary

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 31 before Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock, according to the court docket.

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