Harrisburg, PA – As part of the Shapiro Administration’s commitment to public safety and service, the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) is encouraging anyone who is interested in pursuing a rewarding career in law enforcement to apply to join PSP’s ongoing mission to protect the Commonwealth as a state trooper.

Since Governor Josh Shapiro took office, violent crime has gone down 16%, and homicides have decreased by 39%. He built on this progress by signing the 2026-27 state budget last week, which invests $16.2 million to support four additional cadet classes for the PSP, approximately 380 troopers, delivering in full on his core promise to put 2,000 more law enforcement officers and troopers on the beat in our communities.

To date, the Governor has secured funding for 16 cadet classes to train over 1,600 new state troopers and obtained funding through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) to help municipal police departments recruit and retain nearly 700 municipal police officers across the Commonwealth.

Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, approximately 626 cadets have graduated and joined the ranks of the PSP. That number will increase as the 176th Cadet Class is set to graduate in August, making it the sixth class to complete the PSP Academy without a college credit requirement for the position of trooper. The Shapiro Administration eliminated the college requirement for applicants in August of 2023. The PSP saw a 69% increase in applicants in 2025 compared to 2022, when the college credit requirement was still in place.

“We are looking for dedicated individuals with the integrity, character, and drive to make a difference,” said Lieutenant Colonel George L. Bivens, Acting Commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police. “Joining the PSP offers the opportunity to serve communities across the Commonwealth, pursue specialized career paths, and be a part of an organization built on honor, service, integrity, respect, trust, courage, and duty.”

Applications for the current cadet hiring cycle should be submitted via the Commonwealth’s employment website by July 31, 2026.

Applicants must have a high school diploma or GED certificate and a valid driver’s license from any state. They must be at least 20 years old at the time of application, and they must be at least 21 years old and cannot have reached age 40 upon entry into the PSP Academy.

Cadet training lasts approximately 28 weeks and includes formal coursework in Pennsylvania’s crimes and vehicle codes, physical fitness activities, and training in police vehicles, firearms, and specialized equipment.

Upon completion of the PSP Academy, cadets are promoted to the rank of trooper and, after five years of service, can earn approximately $103,319.

The next cadet hiring cycle will open on August 1, 2026.

Those interested in becoming a state trooper can find application requirements, job benefits, and other details at PATrooper.com.