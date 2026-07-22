HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) — The Pennsylvania State Police are accepting applications from individuals interested in pursuing a career as a state trooper, with the current cadet hiring cycle remaining open through July 31.

The recruitment effort follows Gov. Josh Shapiro’s approval of the 2026-27 state budget, which includes $16.2 million to fund four additional Pennsylvania State Police cadet classes, training approximately 380 new troopers.

According to the state, the governor has now secured funding for 16 cadet classes that will train more than 1,600 new troopers, while also supporting the recruitment and retention of nearly 700 municipal police officers through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.

Applicants must possess a high school diploma or GED, a valid driver’s license from any state, and be at least 20 years old when applying. Candidates must be at least 21 years old, but not yet 40, when entering the Pennsylvania State Police Academy.

Cadet training lasts approximately 28 weeks and includes classroom instruction, physical fitness, firearms training, emergency vehicle operations and specialized law enforcement instruction.

Graduates of the academy are promoted to the rank of trooper.

The Pennsylvania State Police reported that approximately 626 cadets have graduated since Gov. Shapiro took office, with the 176th Cadet Class scheduled to graduate in August. It will be the sixth class to complete the academy since the college credit requirement for applicants was eliminated in 2023. The agency said applications increased 69% in 2025 compared to 2022.

Applications for the current hiring cycle must be submitted through the Commonwealth’s employment website by July 31. The next cadet hiring cycle will open August 1.

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