ERIE, Pa. (EYT) — After disappearing from Pennsylvania for more than six decades, the federally and state endangered piping plover has now reached a major conservation milestone with 10 consecutive years of nesting at Presque Isle State Park.

Federal, state and local officials gathered at the Tom Ridge Environmental Center in Erie over the weekend for Pennsylvania Piping Plover Fest, celebrating the successful return of the small shorebird to the Commonwealth.

The piping plover, once extirpated from Pennsylvania, abandoned Presque Isle by the mid-1950s as increasing recreational activity threatened its nesting habitat. Today, the Presque Isle shoreline remains the species’ only breeding habitat in Pennsylvania.

The recovery follows decades of conservation work. After the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service published a recovery plan in 2003, piping plovers were spotted again at Presque Isle in 2005. The Pennsylvania Game Commission later formed the Piping Plover and Common Tern Recovery Partnership, bringing together state and federal agencies along with conservation organizations to restore habitat and protect nesting birds.

Officials credited the partnership’s long-term commitment to habitat restoration, predator management, shoreline protection and public education for the species’ return.

The celebration featured the public premiere of the documentary “Our Threatened & Endangered Species: Piping Plovers,” followed by a panel discussion with conservation experts. Renowned piping plover researcher Dr. Francie Cuthbert delivered the keynote address, while longtime Presque Isle shorebird advocate Jerry McWilliams was recognized for decades of conservation efforts.

Ahead of the event, the Pennsylvania House of Representatives adopted House Resolution 580, officially designating July 18, 2026, as Piping Plover Day in Pennsylvania in recognition of the species’ recovery and the organizations that helped make it possible.

Officials emphasized that while the piping plover’s return represents one of Pennsylvania’s greatest conservation success stories, the population remains fragile and ongoing stewardship will be essential to ensure the endangered shorebird continues to thrive along the Lake Erie shoreline.

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