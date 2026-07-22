HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) — Legislation aimed at strengthening Pennsylvania’s fight against human trafficking by expanding the Attorney General’s authority and increasing penalties for offenders has been signed into law.

Sponsored by Sen. Cris Dush (R-25), Act 41 of 2026 was requested and fully supported by the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General.

The new law moves most prostitution-related offenses into the human trafficking section of the state’s Crimes Code, increases penalties for several offenses and gives the Attorney General concurrent jurisdiction to investigate and prosecute those crimes.

According to Dush, the law is intended to target those who exploit vulnerable individuals rather than the victims themselves.

The legislation also consolidates crimes related to human trafficking within the Crimes Code, allowing prosecutors to more effectively pursue large-scale trafficking organizations operating across the Commonwealth.

Under Act 41, fines collected from individuals convicted of patronizing prostitutes will be divided between Pennsylvania’s Safe Harbor for Sexually Exploited Children Fund and the Prevention of Human Trafficking Account in the state’s General Fund.

The measure passed both chambers of the General Assembly with overwhelming bipartisan support before being signed into law.

Dush credited Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman and members of the Pennsylvania Anti-Human Trafficking Caucus for helping advance the legislation.

Human trafficking involves the use of force, fraud, or coercion to exploit victims through labor or commercial sexual exploitation. Anyone who suspects human trafficking is encouraged to contact the National Human Trafficking Resource Center Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.

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