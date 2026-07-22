Leo Charles Amilkavich died on Monday, July 20, 2026, at Christ the King Manor in DuBois after a lengthy illness.

Leo was born on October 3, 1951, to Leo V. and Thecla (Dragunas) Amilkavich. He graduated from DuBois Area High School and Jeff Tech in 1970. He worked at Symmco, Inc. in Sykesville, PA for over 30 years until he retired in 2007. He also worked as an electrician over the years. He was a life-long volunteer firefighter of the Friendship Hose Company #2, having joined at the age of 18. He loved serving his community and volunteering with what became his second family.

He married Mary Beth Fragle on September 12, 1975. She preceded him in death on December 7, 2020. Through their life together, they enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Pittsburgh Penguins, often shouting so loud at the TV that the neighbors would notice. They lived on “the hill” for decades and made life-long friendships with their neighbors. There were many evenings enjoyed around a campfire in the backyard or sitting on the back porch, telling stories and making each other laugh. Neighbors and friends were always welcome to join in. Leo had an infectious laugh. He got such joy from a good joke, laughing louder than what we thought was humanly possible. He loved music. So many Saturdays were spent listening to WDVE on the radio, and it instilled a love of music in all of us.

They had four children: Carrie (Jon) Tobin of DuBois, Marcy (Rob) Little of DuBois, Elizabeth Amilkavich of New York, NY and Leo (Ashley) Amilkavich of Ephrata, PA. They also had two grandchildren, Maggie and Matthew Tobin of DuBois.

He is also survived by his siblings: Lynn Markievich of DuBois, Leora (Joe) Herubin of Ohio and Lorena (Richard) Rossi of DuBois, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Lorraine Parlavecchio and his brothers Lance and Lon Amilkavich.

He will be sorely missed by all that knew him. There will definitely be an emptiness where our parents used to be, but we will keep their memory alive. We kept logs (both mental and physical) of all of the memorable moments over the years. So many stories, jokes, dad puns and Leo-isms that will never be forgotten.

Our family would like to thank the staff at Christ the King Manor for taking such good care of our dad for the past two and a half years. They kept him comfortable, and had so much grace and patience with him, and that will never be forgotten.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2026 from 4-7 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, July 24, 2026 at 11 a.m. from the chapel at Christ the King Manor, with Fr. Marc Solomon as celebrant.

Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Christ the King Manor, 1100 West Long Avenue, DuBois, PA 15801 and/or Friendship Hose Company, 12 S. Main Street, DuBois, PA 15801.

Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.

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