JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – After deliberating for one hour, a federal jury on July 20, 2026, found Mandi Litzinger, 44, of Cherry Tree, Pennsylvania, guilty on charges of distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury and death and conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, United States Attorney Troy Rivetti announced Tuesday.

Litzinger was tried before United States District Judge Stephanie L. Haines in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

The evidence presented during the week-long trial established that, on or about February 12, 2021, in the Western District of Pennsylvania, Litzinger distributed a quantity of a mixture and substance containing fentanyl, which the jury also determined resulted in the serious bodily injury and death of another individual. Further, in and around February 2021, Litzinger conspired to distribute a quantity of a mixture and substance containing fentanyl.

Judge Haines scheduled sentencing for November 19, 2026. The law provides for a maximum total sentence of not less than 20 years and up to life in prison, a fine of up to $1 million, or both. Under the federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant United States Attorneys Maureen Sheehan-Balchon and Hillary M. Weaver prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and Pennsylvania State Police conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Litzinger.