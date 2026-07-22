CLEARFIELD, PA– The Clearfield County Fair and Park Board and fair parade committee has released the winners of the 2026 Fair Parade.
BAND AWARDS
- Best Marching Band (High School Division): 1st place — Curwensville Area High School Golden Tide Marching Band; 2nd place — Purchase Line High School Marching Red Dragons; 3rd place — Philipsburg-Osceola Mountie Marching Band; 4th place — Moshannon Valley Black Knights Marching Band
- Best Marching Band (Junior Division): 1st place — Curwensville Jr. HS; 2nd place — Philipsburg-Osceola Jr. HS; 3rd place — Clearfield Jr. HS
- Best Overall Band Front: Curwensville
- Best Overall Percussion: Purchase Line
- Best Overall Drum Major: Curwensvillle
- Best Senior High School Band: 1st place — Curwensville; 2nd place — Purchase Line; 3rd place — Philipsburg-Osceola
- Best Junior High School Band: Curwensville
- Best Outstanding Band Front: Curwensville Sr. High
- Best Drum & Bugle/Pipe Band: 1st place — Keystone Regiment; 2nd place — Jaffa Highlanders
- Best Drum Major (sponsored by Tournament of Bands): Curwensville Sr. High
- Best Percussion (sponsored by Tournament of Bands): Purchase Line
- Best Twirling Unit: 1st place — The Daisies; 2nd place — Nittany Dreamers
FIRE AWARDS
- Best Appearing Engine (2016-2026): 1st place — Winburne; 2nd place — Morris Township
- Best Appearing Engine (2005-2015): 1st place — Irvona; 2nd place — Grampian
- Best Appearing Engine (2004 and Older): Glen Richey
- Best Appearing Engine Tanker: 1st place — Curwensville Rescue Hose & Ladder; 2nd place — Hyde
- Best Appearing Tanker (1,500 gallons or more): 1st place — Grassflat; 2nd place — Penfield
- Best Appearing Aerial: DuBois Truck 72
- Best Appearing Rescue: 1st place — Lawrence Township Fire Company No. 1; 2nd place — Oklahoma
- Best Appearing Engine Rescue: 1st place — Philipsburg; 2nd place — Boalsburg
- Best Appearing Brush Truck: Mountain Top
- Best Appearing Ambulance/QRS: DuSan
- Fire Company Making the Best Appearance: Columbia Fire Co. of Osceola Mills
- Best Overall Fire Apparatus (sponsored by Paul “Foot” Lanich & Family): Region 3 Swiftwater Taskforce
- Best Antique Apparatus (sponsored by the Mayersky Family): Houtzdale-Ramey
- Longest Distance Traveled: Boalsburg
MISCELLANEOUS AWARDS
- Best Float Using Parade Theme (Fair Queen Committee Choice): Clearfield County Historical Society
- Best of Show Overall (Parade Committee Choice, sponsored by Paul “Foot” Lanich & Family): Fullington Auto Bus Co.
- Sue Lanich Memorial Award (Parade Co-Chairperson’s Choice, sponsored by Parade Committee): Falls Creek VFD