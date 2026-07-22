CLEARFIELD, PA– The Clearfield County Fair and Park Board and fair parade committee has released the winners of the 2026 Fair Parade.

BAND AWARDS

Best Marching Band (High School Division): 1st place — Curwensville Area High School Golden Tide Marching Band; 2nd place — Purchase Line High School Marching Red Dragons; 3rd place — Philipsburg-Osceola Mountie Marching Band; 4th place — Moshannon Valley Black Knights Marching Band

Best Marching Band (Junior Division): 1st place — Curwensville Jr. HS; 2nd place — Philipsburg-Osceola Jr. HS; 3rd place — Clearfield Jr. HS

Best Overall Band Front: Curwensville

Best Overall Percussion: Purchase Line

Best Overall Drum Major: Curwensvillle

Best Senior High School Band: 1st place — Curwensville; 2nd place — Purchase Line; 3rd place — Philipsburg-Osceola

Best Junior High School Band: Curwensville

Best Outstanding Band Front: Curwensville Sr. High

Best Drum & Bugle/Pipe Band: 1st place — Keystone Regiment; 2nd place — Jaffa Highlanders

Best Drum Major (sponsored by Tournament of Bands): Curwensville Sr. High

Best Percussion (sponsored by Tournament of Bands): Purchase Line

Best Twirling Unit: 1st place — The Daisies; 2nd place — Nittany Dreamers

FIRE AWARDS

Best Appearing Engine (2016-2026): 1st place — Winburne; 2nd place — Morris Township

Best Appearing Engine (2005-2015): 1st place — Irvona; 2nd place — Grampian

Best Appearing Engine (2004 and Older): Glen Richey

Best Appearing Engine Tanker: 1st place — Curwensville Rescue Hose & Ladder; 2nd place — Hyde

Best Appearing Tanker (1,500 gallons or more): 1st place — Grassflat; 2nd place — Penfield

Best Appearing Aerial: DuBois Truck 72

Best Appearing Rescue: 1st place — Lawrence Township Fire Company No. 1; 2nd place — Oklahoma

Best Appearing Engine Rescue: 1st place — Philipsburg; 2nd place — Boalsburg

Best Appearing Brush Truck: Mountain Top

Best Appearing Ambulance/QRS: DuSan

Fire Company Making the Best Appearance: Columbia Fire Co. of Osceola Mills

Best Overall Fire Apparatus (sponsored by Paul “Foot” Lanich & Family): Region 3 Swiftwater Taskforce

Best Antique Apparatus (sponsored by the Mayersky Family): Houtzdale-Ramey

Longest Distance Traveled: Boalsburg

MISCELLANEOUS AWARDS