CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — Construction officially began Wednesday on Clarion’s new Chipotle Mexican Grill, marking the start of a project that has been anticipated since plans were first unveiled earlier this year.

Workers at the site told exploreClarion.com the project got underway a couple of days earlier than originally planned. Initially, construction had been expected to begin next Monday.

“We are ahead of schedule right now,” one worker explained. “We were to start next Monday, but we started today instead, and the current projection of completion is September.”

The approximately 2,385-square-foot restaurant is being built on a newly created out-parcel near Family Farm & Home. Plans include enough space to allow the required 41 parking spaces to fit on the site.

The project was approved by the Clarion County Planning Commission in March as part of continued investment in the Clarion Mall property. At the time, representatives said the development would bring one of the nation’s fastest growing fast-casual restaurant chains to Clarion.

Known for its customizable burritos, bowls, tacos, salads, and quesadillas made with fresh ingredients, Chipotle has expanded rapidly across Pennsylvania in recent years. The Clarion location will give area residents another nationally recognized dining option while adding to the ongoing commercial growth in Monroe Township.

Clarion’s new restaurant is one of over 350 Chipotle locations projected open this year.

With construction now underway, crews will spend the coming weeks preparing the site before work transitions to the restaurant itself.

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