Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania have risen 23.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.18/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania. Prices in Pennsylvania are 10.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 97.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has decreased 22.3 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $5.077 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania was priced at $3.69/g yesterday while the most expensive was $5.29/g, a difference of $1.60/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.69/g while the highest was $5.29/g, a difference of $1.60/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 13.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.95/g today. The national average is up 6.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 85.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Pennsylvania and the national average going back five years:

July 20, 2025: $3.21/g (U.S. Average: $3.09/g)

July 20, 2024: $3.64/g (U.S. Average: $3.47/g)

July 20, 2023: $3.69/g (U.S. Average: $3.55/g)

July 20, 2022: $4.62/g (U.S. Average: $4.44/g)

July 20, 2021: $3.25/g (U.S. Average: $3.17/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Harrisburg- $4.12/g, up 31.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.81/g.

Hagerstown- $3.90/g, up 20.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.69/g.

York- $4.18/g, up 29.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.89/g.

“Average gasoline and diesel prices rose in nearly every state for the second straight week, with the national average price of gasoline likely to reach $4 per gallon within the next 48 hours and diesel already back above $5 per gallon nationally,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While the ongoing U.S.-Iran situation continues to weigh on markets, the story is increasingly less about crude oil and more about global refining capacity — the Strait of Hormuz remains closed while continued Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries further squeeze an already strained supply picture. With WTI crude approaching $85 per barrel in Sunday night trading, price-cycling markets are likely to see another jolt higher in the coming days, and motorists should brace for a rougher stretch ahead.”



GasBuddy®, a PDI Technologies company, is North America’s trusted fuel savings platform, helping consumers fuel up for less for over 25 years. With over 100 million app downloads, GasBuddy delivers real-time prices at 150,000+ stations and tangible savings through Pay with GasBuddy+™. It is the most authoritative source of station-level fuel pricing data, updating averages 288 times daily from the broadest mix of inputs— spotter reports, direct station integrations, and transactional data.