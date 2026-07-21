NORTH BUFFALO TWP., Pa. (EYT) — A Penfield woman was hospitalized on Thursday afternoon after her SUV crossed the median and crashed along State Route 28 in North Buffalo Township.

According to a report from the Pennsylvania State Police in Kittanning, the single-vehicle accident occurred on July 16 at 4:46 p.m. on Route 28 in North Buffalo Township, Armstrong County.

State police report that Janice G. Gricks, 69, of Penfield, was driving a 2016 Jeep northbound in the left lane of the four-lane highway.

Troopers say while driving, Gross failed to maintain her lane of travel. The Jeep crossed the center median and both southbound travel lanes before striking a guide rail along the roadside.

Following the initial impact with the guide rail, the vehicle continued forward and struck a ditch, coming to a final rest in the ditch facing southbound, according to the report.

Gross was wearing her seat belt at the time of the collision, police say. She suffered injuries of unknown severity and was transported by EMS to Allegheny General Hospital for medical evaluation and treatment, according to the report.

Kittanning Hose Company #6 assisted state police at the scene.

The post Penfield Woman Hospitalized After Route 28 Crash in Armstrong County appeared first on exploreJefferson.