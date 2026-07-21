BIG RUN, PA — Wingert Roll-Off, Big Run Flooring, and Stahlman Consulting are partnering to host a Free Community Clean-Up Day on Saturday, August 1, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (Noon) at Big Run Flooring, 300 East Main Street, Big Run, PA 15715.

The event is free and open to the public and is designed to help residents responsibly dispose of unwanted household items while encouraging community pride and neighborhood improvement.

Wingert Roll-Off is donating two 20-yard roll-off dumpsters for the event. The dumpsters will be available on a first-come, first-served basis until they reach capacity.

Residents may bring household junk, furniture, boxes, cardboard, and general household debris.

Tires, electronics, liquids, flammable materials, explosives, and hazardous waste cannot be accepted.

The event is hosted by Big Run Flooring, with Stahlman Consulting coordinating promotion and community outreach.

“Strong communities are built when local businesses invest in the people and neighborhoods they serve,” said Jared Stahlman, Founder of Stahlman Consulting. “This event is about giving residents a free opportunity to clean up their properties while demonstrating what can happen when local businesses work together for a common purpose.”

Organizers encourage residents to arrive early, as the event will conclude once both dumpsters are full or at Noon, whichever comes first.