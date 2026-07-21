CLEARFIELD, PA– The Appalachian Bearded Mafia hosts fun and entertaining contests for those sporting facial hair and those who love them.

Saturday at the Grove Stage of the Clearfield County Fair the group held its first round of competitions for the Clearfield area with plans to return next year.

“We do this out of love,” Chris Hall said when explaining to the audience how each chapter of the Appalachian Bearded Mafia holds competitions to raise money for local charity.

The charity chosen for Saturday’s event was New Path Solutions Inc. and 100 percent of money raised was presented to New Path. Formed in 2022, New Path Solutions’ purpose is to develop housing for child victims of human trafficking.

Mary Tatum, who spearheaded the creation of the non-profit said they have a location chosen but still need start-up funding to cover early costs.

Normally there are eight competitions for the event, but since it is new to the area, no one signed up for the pin-up girl portion. Still, there was a good turn out for the other contests: kids, whiskerinas (ladies with their own special creations)’ partial beards, mustaches, beards under six inches, beards over six inches and 20 inches and longer as well as best of show.

Three professional beard judges made the winning determinations, with a tie in the partial category requiring a “balloon joust” with the winner popping the balloon of the second- place individual.

Several items of Bearded interest were also auctioned off, and donations accepted throughout. Ultimately $1,976 was raised.

First place winners were Delynn Yingling, age four, whose father Dan was second place in the under six inch category, Kaylee Potter for Whiskerinas, Cole “Sasquach” Beckley for partial, Gerard Miller for mustache, Dan Allen for six inches or under, David Kneed for over six inches and Josh Graham for 10 inches or over, plus best in show.

Pennsylvania Chapter President Scott McCracken and Emcee Logan Cramer along with Hall presented two trophies to Graham. The silver best in show was crafted by T&D Welding and will remain in Clearfield with the names of best in show winners engraved on it each year.

Anyone who wishes to help New Path Solutions can email newpathsolutiond@gmail.com or write to them at PO Box 7, Philipsburg PA 16866.

View photos here.