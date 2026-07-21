JEFFERSON COUNTIES, Pa. (EYT) — Three unrelated cases involving a warrant arrest, a suspected DUI and a harassment charge were recently reported in Clarion and Jefferson counties.

Clarion County Man Arrested on Warrants Following Traffic Stop

A traffic stop in Clarion County resulted in the arrest of a local man on active warrants.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police in Punxsutawney, troopers conducted a traffic stop at approximately 6:33 p.m. on July 10 in Redbank Township.

Police said a 52-year-old Porter Township man displayed signs of impairment from alcohol and controlled substances and was arrested for suspected DUI. Troopers also discovered he had active warrants for his arrest, and he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail. Charges are pending toxicology results.

Turtle Creek Woman Arrested on Drug-Related Charges in Jefferson County

A Jefferson County traffic stop led to the arrest of a Turtle Creek man on suspected DUI and drug charges.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police in Marienville, troopers stopped a vehicle on Route 28 in Clover Township at approximately 5:05 p.m. on June 20 for a Title 75 violation.

During the investigation, police said a 59-year-old Turtle Creek woman was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of a controlled substance. She was arrested for suspected DUI and drug possession. The investigation remains ongoing.

Brookville Man Charged with Harassment

A Brookville man has been charged with harassment following an alleged incident earlier this month.

According to court records, 41-year-old Kevin S. Morroni was charged on July 18 with harassment involving a course of conduct with no legitimate purpose in connection with an alleged incident on July 13 in Brookville.

The case was filed by the Brookville Borough Police Department and is awaiting a plea through Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office.

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