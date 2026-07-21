Clearfield, PA – Robin Mink, Executive Vice President, Chief Treasury Management Officer, is pleased to announce the promotion of Katie Penoyer to Senior Vice President, Treasury Operations and Service Leader. In this role, Ms. Penoyer oversees treasury support functions while driving strategic initiatives to enhance client service, product delivery, and risk management.

Ms. Penoyer brings more than two decades of banking experience to her position, including over 20 years of dedicated service with CNB Bank. She began her career in banking in 2003 as a customer service representative before joining CNB Bank in 2004 as a teller. In 2010, she transitioned into treasury management, where she has held several progressively responsible roles, demonstrating strong leadership and deep industry expertise.

As Senior Vice President, Ms. Penoyer leads a team of treasury specialists focused on delivering exceptional service and seamless onboarding for CNB Bank’s business clients. She oversees the implementation and ongoing support of a comprehensive suite of treasury management products and services, ensuring tailored solutions that meet the evolving needs of clients. Additionally, she plays a critical role in analyzing and mitigating risk associated with treasury offerings, with a particular emphasis on fraud prevention and safeguarding client relationships.

“Katie’s expertise, leadership, and commitment to excellence make her an invaluable asset to CNB Bank and our customers,” said Ms. Mink. “Her ability to balance innovation, client service, and risk management positions her team, and our organization, for continued success.”

Ms. Penoyer is deeply engaged in her community and the broader financial services industry. She is an active member and past president of the Rotary Club of Clearfield and currently serves as Secretary of the Board of Directors for both the Clearfield Area Agency on Aging and the Mature Resources Foundation. She also serves as Treasurer for the Central Intermediate Unit and previously held leadership roles with several local organizations, including the Clearfield Chamber of Commerce, Clearfield Revitalization Corporation, and the Clearfield Municipal Authority. On a national level, she contributes her expertise as a member of Nacha’s Payments Institute Board of Regents.

A graduate of Clearfield Area High School, Ms. Penoyer earned a dual degree in Political Science and Philosophy from Bucknell University. She has completed numerous professional development programs, including the PBA School of Banking and the PBA School of Commercial Lending, and is currently enrolled in the PBA Advanced School of Banking. She holds several prestigious industry certifications, including Accredited ACH Professional (AAP), Accredited Payments Risk Professional (APRP), and Certified Treasury Professional (CTP).

About CNB Bank

Based on strong, traditional values, CNB Bank is dedicated to being the premier, financial service provider in our communities, focused on the changing needs of people and businesses by providing the highest quality service.