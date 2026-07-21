CLEARFIELD, Pa. – A Clearfield woman who texted her parole officer saying she had drugs, was sentenced to state prison Monday during colloquy court.

Judge Joshua S. Maines sentenced Amy Irene Krause, 47, to 19 months to 38 months in state prison after she pleaded guilty to felony possession with intent to deliver-methamphetamine, and misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and furnishing drug free urine, in one case and misdemeanor counts of intentional possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia in a second case.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Feb. 10, a state parole agent contacted police regarding Krause whom he had messaged about her check-in date. She responded by saying “I have 15 perk fives.” “Perk” is street slang for Percocet.

Police and the parole officer responded to her home in Clearfield to do a search of her living quarters. Her mother escorted the officers to Krause’s bedroom where they reportedly discovered a container of “UPASS Toxin Free Fetish Urine”, $600 in cash, a buprenorphine pill, 15 Percocet pills, 15.36 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, drug packaging materials and a re-sealable plastic bag which resembled a $100 bill.

The officer noted in the affidavit that on Jan. 21 a mail carrier found a similar bag that contained 2.26 grams of methamphetamine, not far from Krause’s home.

The UPASS package had two unopened packs of hand warmers, a bottle with a pale- yellow fluid and a spray bottle. Hand warmers are commonly used to warm fake urine to help parolees pass their regular drug urine tests, according to the report.

According to the affidavit in the second case, police executed an arrest warrant on Krause in front of her home on Feb. 10. At the time of her arrest, she had 2.14 grams of methamphetamine in her wallet.