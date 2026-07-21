CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — The United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association announced their 2026 All-Academic Team programs and individuals on Monday. The Golden Eagles track & field program was recognized as an All-Academic Team.

To earn USTFCCCA All-Academic team honors, the cumulative GPA for all student-athletes on the roster must be higher than 3.0 on a 4.0 scale. The Golden Eagles boasted a cumulative 3.44 GPA during the 2025-26 academic year. Individually, Clarion had three College Sports Communicators Academic All-District selections this past season.

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