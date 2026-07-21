JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) — All charges against a Jefferson County contractor accused of stealing property and using equipment from a Warsaw Township job site last year were dismissed in court yesterday.

Court records show that the following charges against 26-year-old Mark Anthony Fitzgerald, of Reynoldsville, were dismissed during a preliminary hearing on Monday, July 20, before Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak:

Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Misdemeanor 2

Theft by Unlawful Taking, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

Theft by Unlawful Taking, Summary (two counts)

The case against Fitzgerald has been closed.

Details of the incident:

According to the criminal complaint, Fitzgerald was employed as a contractor for Warsaw Township between July 2025 and October 2025. However, in November, a township supervisor told police that Fitzgerald was using construction equipment without permission to load gravel and remove it from a job site. The complaint alleged Fitzgerald used a township excavator twice without authorization to take approximately 46 tons of 2A stone.

The affidavit states Fitzgerald told the supervisor he was moving stone to help the township.

Fitzgerald was also accused of stealing fuel for his personal work truck. A township official told police that Fitzgerald was only authorized to fill a transfer tank for specific locations and was not permitted to use township fuel for his own vehicle. Fitzgerald related to police that he thought he had permission to use the gasoline, according to the affidavit.

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