Ann M. Malasky, 102, of DuBois, PA, died Friday, July 17, 2026, at the DuBois Nursing Home.

Born on December 8, 1923, in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late Simon and Mary (Vensknas) Vasilauskas.

On July 3, 1971, she married Frank Malasky. He preceded her in death on May 27, 1989.

Ann was a well-known greeter at the DuBois Walmart for over 20 years. Previous to that, she had worked at B.F. Goodrich and Brockway Glass Company.

Ann was a member of the former St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in DuBois until its closing. She then became a member of St. Bernard Roman Catholic Church in Falls Creek.

She was a member of the Knights of Lithuania, St. Joseph Rosary Society, had been involved in Walmart charities, and enjoyed gardening.

Ann is survived by her niece, Patti Ryba, who looked after her, numerous nieces and nephews, and five step grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two stepsons (Frank Malasky, Jr. and William Malasky), sisters (Vicky Venesky, Eva Garner, and Veronica Ryba), and three brothers (Tony Wasileski, George Vasilauskas, and Simon Vasilauskas, Jr.).

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2026 from 4-6 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. The Rosary will be recited at 3:30 p.m. in the funeral home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 10 a.m. from Holy Spirit Parish at St. Bernard Church in Falls Creek ,with Fr. Michael Scanga as celebrant.

Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.

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