CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — Friends of Christian LLC will host its 14th annual poker run and benefit dinner on Sunday, July 26, to assist a local 15-year-old boy and his family with medical expenses.

Registration for the ride opens at 9 a.m. at the Eagles Club in Clarion, with kickstands up at 11 a.m. All street-legal vehicles are welcome. Entry costs $25 per bike, which includes meals for the driver and passenger alongside one poker hand.

Riders will hit four stops before returning to the Eagles Club by 4:45 p.m. The route features Cousin Basil’s in Clarington, Twin Pines Tavern in Kittanning, Jordan’s Soft Serve in Kittanning, and Otto’s Tavern in Emlenton.

Doors open to the public at 4 p.m. for a benefit dinner and basket raffle at the Eagles Club. Tickets cost $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 through 12, and children 5 and under enter free.

This year, proceeds support Jeremy Kroh Jr., who turned 15 on July 2, along with his father Jeremy Sr., mother Sara, and sister Sydnee. Jeremy requires around-the-clock care for multiple complex health conditions.

His medical issues began on Thanksgiving in 2022 when his mother found him not breathing in bed following a stomachache. Emergency lifesaving measures saved his life.

Doctors later diagnosed Jeremy with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, an incurable genetic disorder affecting connective tissues that causes joint hypermobility, stretchy skin, and tissue fragility. He also lives with joint hypermobility syndrome, which causes chronic pain and recurring joint instability, forcing his body to work harder during nearly every movement.

Additionally, Jeremy suffers from accelerated idioventricular rhythm, causing frequent tachycardia, as well as brain seizures that have led to brain injuries. He is on the autism spectrum, has ADHD, struggles to absorb nutrients, and has difficulty maintaining a healthy weight. His family makes frequent hospital trips, including a scheduled visit to Children’s Hospital the day after the benefit ride.

Financial pressures grew when his father became unable to work his truck-driving job six months ago due to unexplained passing-out episodes. His mother stays home full time to care for him directly.

Four friends created Friends of Christian LLC in 2013 to support families in Clarion, Jefferson, and Venango counties facing severe childhood illnesses. The organization operates under a simple motto: no family should have to choose between taking care of their sick child and paying a bill.

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