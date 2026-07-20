BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — Tornadoes, microbursts and flash flooding once again battered Jefferson County during the weekend of July 18, causing widespread damage, closing roads and prompting the partial activation of the county’s Emergency Operations Center.

According to the National Weather Service, a microburst with winds estimated between 70 and 75 mph struck the Warsaw Township area near Allens Mills and Gourley Road. The powerful winds toppled trees and utility poles, peeled metal roofing from a barn and pushed a house trailer about 30 feet off its foundation.

An EF0 tornado with peak winds of about 80 mph also touched down near the Adrian Ballpark in Punxsutawney. The tornado traveled approximately two-tenths of a mile and reached a maximum width of about 75 yards.

The storm moved into the area north of Punxsutawney and caused damage at a BMX track east of Scotland Avenue, where numerous small trees were uprooted. Damage patterns indicated wind gusts of up to 80 mph. The tornado then curved northeast along Graffius Avenue, consistent with the rapid occlusion of the circulation before dissipating.

Emergency officials also surveyed potential tornado damage along Big Run-Prescottville Road near McCreight Run in Winslow Township. Another microburst struck the Johns Hill Road area in Knox Township, where trees were snapped approximately 20 feet above the ground.

The Jefferson County Department of Emergency Services assisted the National Weather Service with storm damage surveys Sunday. The department was joined by the Elk Run Volunteer Fire Department and the Reynoldsville Fire Department.

“During the brunt of the storm, the 9-1-1 dispatchers processed more than 100 calls for service for the county fire departments, municipalities, utility companies and state agencies,” said Tracy W. Zents, director of emergency services.

Heavy rainfall associated with the storm system totaled an average of 3½ inches, with some areas receiving nearly 7 inches of rain.

As the storm unfolded, Zents said he was reminded of the devastating July 19, 1996, floods that struck Brookville 30 years ago.

“As I was involved with the floods in Brookville at that time, it was a little mind-boggling to witness this all over the county once again,” Zents said.

Flooding temporarily closed numerous local and state roadways throughout the county. Most roads had reopened by Sunday morning.

At the height of the storm, additional 9-1-1 dispatchers and Emergency Management Agency staff were called in to handle the increased call volume. The county’s Emergency Operations Center was partially activated, with volunteers coordinating communications with the county’s 34 municipal emergency coordinators and elected officials while providing updates to utility companies and state agencies.

The Emergency Operations Center remained active until about 10 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

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