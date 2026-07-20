CLEARFIELD, Pa. — A local teacher is being held without bail following an investigation into allegations of inappropriate contact with a minor student.

Clearfield Regional Police initiated an investigation on June 4 after receiving a report that the teacher, identified as John Timothy Chelednik, 37, of DuBois, had kissed a student the previous day.

According to the criminal complaint, investigators determined that Chelednik had been communicating with the minor student through an online platform and handwritten letters before contacting the student outside of school, where the alleged physical contact occurred.

Following the completion of the investigation, police obtained an arrest warrant for Chelednik on July 16. Officers from the Clearfield Regional Police Department and the DuBois City Police Department attempted to serve the warrant at his residence but learned he was out of state on vacation.

When Chelednik returned home on July 19, DuBois City Police officers responded to his residence and took him into custody without incident.

Chelednik was transported to the Clearfield County Jail and arraigned before District Judge Nevling. He remains incarcerated after being denied bail.