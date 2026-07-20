LAWRENCE TWP., Pa. (EYT) — A man was hospitalized earlier this month following a two-vehicle collision involving a commercial vehicle and a slow-moving SUV on Interstate 80, state police report.

According to a July 19 public information release report from the Pennsylvania State Police in Clearfield, the accident occurred at 10:03 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-80 near mile marker 118.8 in Lawrence Township, Clearfield County.

State police report that Ricardo Andre, 46, of Lima, Ohio, was driving a 2020 Honda CR-V westbound in the left lane of travel. Traveling as a passenger in his vehicle was Rousseau Senosier, 44, also of Lima, Ohio.

Traveling westbound directly behind the Honda was a 2020 Navistar LT625 commercial truck operated by Manpreet Singh, 29, of Middletown, New York.

Police said the collision unfolded as Andre was operating the Honda CR-V at a low rate of speed without using his hazard lights. While Singh slowed his semi-truck down behind the Honda, Andre suddenly slowed down further and activated his turn signal in an attempt to merge into the right lane, according to the report.

To avoid hitting the SUV, Singh steered his semi-truck off the southern edge of the highway. However, the semi-truck struck the rear of the Honda, causing the SUV to spin around and face south, police said. Both vehicles then struck the guardrail along the southern shoulder of the highway before coming to a final rest against it, according to the report.

Senosier suffered injuries of unknown severity and was transported by Clearfield EMS to Penn Highlands Clearfield for medical evaluation and treatment. Police noted he was using a seat belt.

Both Andre and Singh were wearing their lap and shoulder seat belts at the time of the collision and were uninjured, the report said.

Police cited Andre with a traffic violation for driving a vehicle too slowly for conditions, according to the report.

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