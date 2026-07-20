STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – Penn State Extension invites you to learn how to eat and cook a balanced, delicious plant-based diet during an in-person workshop.

“Let’s Cook Plant-Based” will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. on August 3, at the Special Services Building, 151 Standing Stone Ln., State College, Pennsylvania 16803. Plant-based meals provide an opportunity to explore new flavors and recipes that highlight fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and protein foods from plants (including beans, lentils, nuts, seeds, and soy products).

This hands-on cooking class will explore different ways to eat a balanced, plant-based diet and will provide tips on how to make traditional entrées the plant-based way. Pre-register for this workshop by July 29 by visiting extension.psu.edu/lets-cook-plant-based or calling 877-345-0691.

The “Let’s Cook with Penn State Extension” classes address nutrition, healthy shopping, time saving tips and more, so cooks of all skill levels can navigate around the kitchen with confidence.

There are multiple “Let’s Cook” classes, focusing on a range of subjects, including the Mediterranean diet, and weight management, to name a few. All have been developed using science-based best practices. To see all the cooking classes currently offered, visit extension.psu.edu/lets-cook.