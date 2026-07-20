Mary Ann Donahue, 77, of Treasure Lake, DuBois, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 15, 2026. Born on March 15, 1949, she was the daughter of Milliard R. Morrison and Larue Morrison of Brockway.

Mary Ann dedicated 35 years to elementary education, spending nearly her entire teaching career in her hometown of Brockway. She touched the lives of countless students, many of whom became fellow educators and colleagues. She was admired for her organizational skills, dedication, and unwavering commitment to helping every student succeed.

She attended Brockway Area Schools, where she participated in the band and became an accomplished trumpet player. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education with a minor in Music from Clarion State College. She later continued her studies at both Penn State and Clarion, ultimately earning a master’s degree in Elementary Education from her alma mater, then known as Clarion University.

A talented artist and craftsperson, Mary Ann partnered with a close friend and fellow teacher to operate a craft store, Country Friends, in Brookville for many years. Her creativity was evident in everything she made, from wreaths and flower arrangements to gift baskets and countless handmade treasures enjoyed by family and friends.

An avid reader, Mary Ann was rarely without a book in her hands and often read two books a day. She was also an exceptional cook, especially known for her homemade pies. She enjoyed traveling and cruising throughout the Caribbean with her husband and looked forward each year to spending winters in Fort Myers, Florida.

Mary Ann was raised in the Presbyterian faith, a tradition that remained an important part of her life and family story.

Above all, Mary Ann cherished her family.

She is survived by her loving husband, Ross, of Treasure Lake; her sons, Garth Donahue and his wife Arina of Chesapeake, Virginia, and their daughters Emily and Tessa; and Zachary Donahue and his wife Sheila of Malvern, Pennsylvania, and their children Nolan and Emery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Adamson Funeral Chapel and Crematorium. A Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family.

The post Mary Ann Donahue appeared first on exploreJefferson.