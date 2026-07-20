WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) — A Jefferson County teenager faces a felony charge of criminal trespass and multiple summary offenses after state police say he broke into a Washington Township garage on June 27.

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Pennsylvania State Police in DuBois, 18-year-old Timothy Kronenwetter Jr., of Falls Creek, faces the following charges:

Criminal Trespass — Enter Structure, Felony 3

Criminal Trespass/Simple Trespasser, Summary

Criminal Mischief — Damage Property, Summary

Five summary traffic violations

State police said officers responded to a home on Boxer Road in Washington Township around 7:37 p.m. on June 27 for a report of a burglary in progress.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, an alarm company alerted property owners to an open garage door. The owners checked security cameras and observed a red car pull into the driveway, according to police.

The complaint says camera footage showed two people walking around the property attempting to open doors. State police noted no one was present when officers arrived, and a caretaker confirmed the residence appeared intact.

According to the affidavit, police interviewed a juvenile on June 28 who was recognized from the surveillance footage. The juvenile related that Kronenwetter told him they were going to explore an abandoned house.

State police interviewed Kronenwetter on July 3 at the DuBois station, according to the complaint. The affidavit says Kronenwetter admitted entering the detached garage through a side door to look around and was “checking dates.”

According to the affidavit, property owners stated the garage door had been locked and reported $100 in damage to an alarm sensor.

Court records indicate a preliminary hearing for Kronenwetter has not yet been scheduled. Charges were filed in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office.

The post Falls Creek Teen Charged With Felony Trespass After Alleged Garage Break-In appeared first on exploreJefferson.