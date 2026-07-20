HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) — Eight new Waterways Conservation Officers (WCOs) have graduated from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’s (PFBC) H.R. Stackhouse School of Fishery Conservation and Watercraft Safety and will begin serving communities across the Commonwealth next week.

The officers were recognized during a graduation ceremony held Friday at the Pennsylvania State Capitol before reporting to their assigned regions.

The graduates completed an intensive 49-week training program, including 17 weeks of Municipal Police Officers Basic Training at Mansfield University and 32 weeks of conservation law enforcement instruction at the PFBC’s training academy in Bellefonte, along with field training alongside experienced officers.

As Waterways Conservation Officers, their responsibilities will include patrolling Pennsylvania’s streams, rivers and lakes, conducting environmental investigations, participating in public outreach programs and assisting with fish stocking efforts.

The members of the 27th graduating class and their assignments are:

Mary Blair, of Coraopolis, assigned to western Schuylkill County.

David Derkits, of Bangor, assigned to Northampton County.

Jonathan Dinges, of Hollidaysburg, assigned to northern Luzerne County.

Ethan Duffy, of Jeannette, assigned to northern Susquehanna and eastern Bradford counties.

Kaleb Null, of Reinholds, assigned to Berks County.

Derek Sunafrank, of Bradford, assigned to Delaware County.

Owen Trimbull, of Bear Lake, assigned to southern Chester County.

Reese Walter, of Landisville, assigned to southern York County.

In addition to the new graduates, the PFBC also announced several officer reassignments:

Blake Anderson transferred from western Schuylkill County to Warren County.

Zachary Christy transferred from Clearfield County to southern Westmoreland and northern Fayette counties.

Andrew Fish transferred from eastern Schuylkill County to McKean County.

Derrick Noonan transferred from northern Dauphin and Northumberland counties to Clearfield County.

Cassidy Shawley transferred from northern Luzerne County to Potter County.

Tom Watson transferred from Potter County to Tioga County.

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