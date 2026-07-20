JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) — Pennsylvania State Police recently released details on three unrelated investigations that resulted in charges in Jefferson, Elk, and Clearfield counties.

Two Charged Following Jefferson County Traffic Stop

Two people are facing charges after a traffic stop in Pine Creek Township.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police in Punxsutawney, a vehicle was stopped on Route 322 at approximately 7:57 p.m. on July 17 for a summary traffic violation.

Police said a 49-year-old Brookville man was determined to be driving under the influence. During the investigation, troopers also allege a 34-year-old DuBois woman, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and related drug paraphernalia. Charges against both individuals are pending.

Brockway Man Arrested on Drug-Related Allegations

A traffic stop in Elk County led to drug-related charges against a Brockway man.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police in Ridgway, troopers initiated a traffic stop on Fern Lane in Fox Township at approximately 12:20 p.m. on July 14 after observing multiple Title 75 violations.

Following standardized field sobriety tests, police arrested the 23-year-old man on suspicion of DUI, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Animal Cruelty Investigation Underway in Clearfield County

State police are also investigating an alleged animal cruelty incident in Clearfield County.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police in Clearfield, troopers received a report of animal cruelty on Melody Road in Penn Township at approximately 7:47 p.m. on July 14.

Police identified the victim as a 42-year-old Grampian man. The investigation remains ongoing.

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