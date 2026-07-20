CLEARFIELD, Pa. — Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre (CAST) will host a free Improv Class on Friday, July 24, at 7:00 p.m. at the CAST Theatre, 112 E. Locust Street, Clearfield.

Led by Dawn Deppe, the class is open to all ages and experience levels. Participants will enjoy a variety of fun improv games and activities designed to build confidence, encourage creativity, improve communication, and inspire plenty of laughter.

This is a class—not a performance. There is no audience, no pressure, and no acting experience is required. Whether you’ve been on stage for years or have never tried theatre before, everyone is welcome.

The class is free to attend and offers a great opportunity to meet new people, try something different, and enjoy a fun, relaxed evening at CAST.

For more information, visit www.ClearfieldArts.org or follow Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre on Facebook.