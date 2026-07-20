CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) — A preliminary hearing for a man accused of using a machete to rob a New Bethlehem gas station and later crashing a car through a beer distributor has been delayed again, and is now scheduled for tomorrow morning.

According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 49-year-old William Michael Dickun III, of Mayport, has been rescheduled for a fifth time, and is now set for Tuesday, July 21, in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill.

The hearing had been previously scheduled for February 17, May 12, June 30, July 7, and July 14, according to the court docket.

Dickun faces the following charges:

Robbery – Threat of Immediate Serious Injury, Felony 1

Burglary – Not Adapted for Overnight Accommodation, Person Present, Felony 1

Criminal Trespass – Break Into Structure, Felony 2

Criminal Mischief/Damage to Property Intentional, Reckless, or Negligent, Felony 3

Make Repairs/Sell/Etc Offensive Weapon, Misdemeanor 1

Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

Theft By Unlawful Taking – Movable Property, Misdemeanor 2

Receiving Stolen Property, Misdemeanor 2

He remains incarcerated in the Clarion County Jail, unable to post $250,000 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

The investigation began at approximately 9:22 a.m. February 7 at the Unimart on Broad Street in New Bethlehem, according to a criminal complaint filed by Southern Clarion County Regional Police.

The complaint states that Dickun banged on the glass front door of the gas station with a machete. The weapon had a blade estimated between 14 and 16 inches long.

Dickun entered the store and brandished the weapon in front of an employee, the complaint said. Police say he asked the employee, “Did I scare you?”

The employee fled to the rear of the store and locked herself in a restroom, according to the complaint. Surveillance video shows Dickun stole approximately four packs of cigarettes before fleeing the store, the complaint continues.

Within 20 minutes, Dickun drove his vehicle through a closed garage door at Key Beverage on Broad Street, according to police. The business was not open at the time.

The complaint notes that Dickun took a case of Budweiser and a case of Yuengling beer. When an employee approached him, Dickun backed up his silver 2008 Jeep Liberty and drove through a second closed garage door at the rear of the building to escape, the complaint indicates. He then fled the scene.

Officers identified Dickun using surveillance footage and vehicle registration records, according to the complaint.

Dickun was arraigned on February 7 before Judge Heeter.

The post After Fifth Hearing Delay, Mayport Man Accused in Machete Crime Spree Scheduled to Appear in Court Tuesday appeared first on exploreJefferson.