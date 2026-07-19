CLEARFIELD, Pa. — Clearfield Presbyterian Church will welcome the West Branch Warrior Band for a free patriotic concert on Tuesday, July 21, at 6:00 p.m. at the church, located at 119 N. Second Street, Clearfield.

The concert is part of the band’s Patriotic Concert Series, which honors the men and women who faithfully serve our communities and nation, including members of the Armed Forces, veterans, firefighters, EMTs, paramedics, rescue personnel, Department of Corrections officers, and law enforcement.

The public is invited to enjoy an evening of inspiring patriotic music while recognizing the sacrifices and dedication of those who serve others.

Admission is free, and everyone is welcome. For more information about Clearfield Presbyterian Church, call 814-765-3081 or visit the church’s Facebook page.