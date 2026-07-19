UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Whether diagnosing plant problems, identifying insects or planning a landscape, Penn State Extension Master Gardeners can help visitors tackle gardening questions with research-based advice in the Yard and Garden Area during Penn State’s Ag Progress Days, Aug. 11-13, at the Russell E. Larson Agricultural Research Center at Rock Springs.

The Yard and Garden Area, located at West 11th Street and Demonstration Alley at the Ag Progress Days site, will feature educational presentations and tours of the demonstration gardens showcasing practical gardening techniques and ideas for home gardens.

Experts include Master Gardeners, extension educators and specialists. At the “Ask a Master Gardener” tent, visitors can engage with Master Gardeners from across Pennsylvania to learn about soil health, garden planning and selection, plant care and pruning, and diseases and pests. Visitors also can engage with Tilva, Penn State Extension’s artificial-intelligence tool.

At the demonstration gardens, Centre County Master Gardeners will be on hand to guide attendees throughout the space and answer questions. Attendees can stroll through the gardens and learn about pollinator-friendly plants, the Master Gardener Pollinator Friendly Habitat Certification program, and best practices for establishing a garden.

Visitors also can tour a butterfly house to learn about pollinators and the plants that attract them. Children can participate in hands-on activities in the youth tent, including spinning a wheel to learn Pennsylvania fun facts through an agricultural lens.

New this year, visitors can learn firsthand about the challenges of growing pumpkins during a demonstration from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Participants will walk through a pumpkin patch to identify common diseases, insect damage and other challenges associated with growing pumpkins.

They also will learn about the importance of good spray coverage in the crop canopy during a vegetable sprayer demonstration. Representatives from IVA Manufacturing will demonstrate a pumpkin sprayer and discuss spray coverage. Participants who attend the full program will receive one core and one category credit for their Pennsylvania pesticide applicator license.

Also debuting this year is a children’s “Pick Your Own Pumpkin” activity at 2 p.m. each day. Young visitors will learn about pumpkins before selecting a small pumpkin to take home.

Next to the demonstration gardens, the Bee Tent will feature an observation hive, beekeeping tools and displays about Pennsylvania’s bee species. Extension specialists will be available to offer information and answer questions. A daily 10:30 a.m. presentation, “Wild Bees of Pennsylvania,” will occur in the College of Agricultural Sciences Exhibits Building theater.

New this year, a Honey Bee Drone Congregation Area Tour will occur from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesday, weather permitting. During mating season, male bees called drones and unmated queens fly to locations known as drone congregation areas in the late afternoon, often returning to the same sites year after year. Participants can observe drones attracted to pheromone lures and learn about honey bee mating behavior.

The bus departs at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. The tour involves standing and walking on uneven soil, and restrooms are not available. This tour requires excellent weather and will be canceled in the event of rain or wind.

The Bee Tent will feature research on bee ecology, evolution and biodiversity from the laboratory of Margarita López-Uribe, associate professor of entomology in Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences. Visitors can discover how bees support crops in Pennsylvania and learn about Penn State’s Center for Pollinator Research.

Penn State Extension Master Gardeners continue to work with the Lopez-Uribe lab in a multiyear effort to increase understanding of Pennsylvania’s native bee populations. This community-science project leverages Master Gardeners’ interest in pollinators while providing advanced training on the protocols used to collect, pin, label and identify native bees.

Master Gardeners and staff also will be on hand at the Invasive Species booth in the College Exhibits Building, where visitors can learn about the spotted lanternfly and other invasive species. Educational material about the spotted lanternfly and invasive species can be found on the extension website.

At the nearby vegetable tent, the potato plot will showcase various potato varieties growing in the soil and freshly dug tubers. This exhibit caters to both potato farmers and backyard gardeners, who are welcome to bring their potato-growing questions. Spud lovers can see Pennsylvania-grown potato varieties, including some new varieties.

The following presentations are scheduled at the Yard and Garden Area:

Tuesday, Aug. 11

10 a.m.: Plants for the Perennial Garden

11 a.m.: What to Expect with Backyard Apples

1 p.m.: Editing the Backyard with Native Plants

2 p.m.: Pollinator Garden Starting Point

3 p.m.: Plant a Tea Garden

4 p.m.: Vermicomposting

Wednesday, Aug. 12

10 a.m.: Pollinator Garden Starting Point

11 a.m.: Plant a Tea Garden

1 p.m.: Plants for the Perennial Garden

2 p.m.: What to Expect with Backyard Apples

3 p.m.: Editing the Backyard with Ornamental Native Plants

4 p.m.: Do Garden Designs Matter? Helping Monarchs and Other Beneficial Insects Thrive

Thursday, Aug. 13

10 a.m.: Get the Dirt on Soil

11 a.m.: Editing the Backyard with Native Plants

1 p.m.: Plants for the Perennial Garden

Sponsored by Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences, Ag Progress Days is held at the Russell E. Larson Agricultural Research Center at Rock Springs, 9 miles southwest of State College on Route 45. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 11; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 12; and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 13. Admission and parking are free.

For more information, visit the Ag Progress Days website. X users can find and share information about the event by using the hashtag #agprogressdays, and the event also can be found on Facebook (@AgProgressDays).