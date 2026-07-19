DUBOIS, Pa. — City Council of DuBois rejected a request to increase the cost of the 2024 audit at Wednesday’s City Council meeting. Pulling the line item from the consent agenda to hold off on a final vote pending research.
On July 2, the City of DuBois received a change order from Wessel & Company requesting an additional $13,750 to complete the 2024 audit. This would raise the cost of the audit from $43,250.00 to $57,000.
Wessel & Company justified the increase due to needing 150 additional hours of labor beyond what was originally planned for. This labor increase was attributed to the following issues:
- Staff turnover
- Financial activity not recorded in general ledger
- Bank statement and reconciliation support could not be located
- Bank reconciliations were not completed
- New bank accounts not reflected in general ledger
- One-sided journal entries made in general ledger
- Interfund recievable [sic]/payable accounts were not reconciled
- Interfund transfers were not reconciled
- 2024 Debt Series A and Series B were not recorded in the general ledger
- Audit documentation not received in a timely manner.
City Manager Joe Fleming said he would review the change order request.