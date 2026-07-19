DUBOIS, Pa. — City Council of DuBois rejected a request to increase the cost of the 2024 audit at Wednesday’s City Council meeting. Pulling the line item from the consent agenda to hold off on a final vote pending research.

On July 2, the City of DuBois received a change order from Wessel & Company requesting an additional $13,750 to complete the 2024 audit. This would raise the cost of the audit from $43,250.00 to $57,000.

Wessel & Company justified the increase due to needing 150 additional hours of labor beyond what was originally planned for. This labor increase was attributed to the following issues:

Staff turnover

Financial activity not recorded in general ledger

Bank statement and reconciliation support could not be located

Bank reconciliations were not completed

New bank accounts not reflected in general ledger

One-sided journal entries made in general ledger

Interfund recievable [sic]/payable accounts were not reconciled

Interfund transfers were not reconciled

2024 Debt Series A and Series B were not recorded in the general ledger

Audit documentation not received in a timely manner.

City Manager Joe Fleming said he would review the change order request.