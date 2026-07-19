Name: Paul E. Butters

Born: April 10, 1931

Died: May 1, 2026

Hometown: Brockport, Pa.

Branch: U.S. Army

Paul was a veteran of the United States Army, having served during the Korean War.

He also served the community through his membership with the Lanes Mills Methodist Church.

He was laid to rest in the Wildwood Cemetery, Brockway, Pa.

Click here to view a full obituary.

All American Custom Apparel and Engraving HQ is located on Route 322 in Shippenville. The company specializes in Embroidery, Screen Printing, all kinds of awards, trophies, engraving, unique gifts, and more. As the company motto says, We can put “Almost Anything on Almost Everything.”

They can be found online at www.allamericanhq.com, by calling toll-free 1-877-402-9273 and ask for Jim Carroll, or visit them here https://www.facebook.com/AllAmericanHQ.

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