FOXBURG, Pa. — Pack your lawn chairs, fill the cooler, and gather the family. The Allegheny Riverstone Center for the Arts (ARCA) is throwing a summer celebration 250 years in the making, and the whole community is invited to the spectacular lawns of Foxburg’s RiverStone Estate.

On Saturday, July 25, “America’s 250th Birthday Celebration” will bring 250 years of American music, local history, and community spirit to life from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Remember: America’s Musical Beginnings (5:00 PM)

The evening opens with a tribute to the sounds that shaped our nation’s history and frontier heritage:

Bagpipe Salute: Jonathan Shegog of Carnival of Souls performs a tribute recalling the Battle of Fort Duquesne.

Jonathan Shegog of Carnival of Souls performs a tribute recalling the Battle of Fort Duquesne. Fifes & Drums: The Mountaineer Fifes & Drums bring Revolutionary War music, patriotic favorites, and early Appalachian folk traditions to the lawn.

The bring Revolutionary War music, patriotic favorites, and early Appalachian folk traditions to the lawn. Presentation of the Colors: A formal ceremony honoring our military and history.

A formal ceremony honoring our military and history. National Anthem: A special performance of The Star-Spangled Banner by gifted 14-year-old local vocalist Jacob Long of Parker.

Celebrate: America’s Twilight Dance Party (6:00 PM – 9:00 PM)

At 6:00 p.m., the event shifts to a high-energy celebration under the summer sky with three hours of live music from Erich Cawalla’s Award-Winning Uptown Band.

Led by nationally charting saxophonist and recording artist Erich Cawalla, this versatile live band will cover a century of America’s best music. The setlist spans from the Great American Songbook and Big Band favorites to Motown, Soul, Rock, Pop, and modern R&B hits. Guests are welcome to relax and enjoy the show from their seats or dance on the lawn into the twilight.

Annual ARCA Member Pig Roast (3:30 PM)

ARCA members can get the evening started early with the beloved tradition of the annual membership picnic and pig roast. Gates open for members at 3:00 p.m. inside the RiverStone H-Barns.

The menu features O’Neil’s Quality Foods’ famous roasted pig, traditional summer sides, birthday cupcakes, and complimentary wine and beer.

Not a member yet? Residents can join ARCA by July 20 to unlock access to the Pig Roast ($25) while supporting local arts programming in the Foxburg region.

Event Details & Planning

When: Saturday, July 25, 2026 Member Gate: 3:00 p.m. | Pig Roast: 3:30 p.m. Concert Gate: 4:00 p.m. | Showtime: 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 25, 2026 Where: RiverStone Estate, 527 Fox View Road, Foxburg, PA 16036

RiverStone Estate, 527 Fox View Road, Foxburg, PA 16036 Admission: Adults are $20. Students and children are FREE.

Adults are $20. Payment: Cash or check accepted at the gate.

Cash or check accepted at the gate. What to Bring: Lawn chairs, blankets, and your own picnic baskets or coolers. (Beer, wine, soda, and water will also be available for purchase).

Rain or Shine: The event is scheduled to take place outdoors on the RiverStone lawns. In the event of inclement weather, all festivities will move comfortably inside RiverStone’s Olympic-size H-Barn.

To reserve tickets, call 724-659-3153 or visit AlleghenyRiverstone.org for more information.

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