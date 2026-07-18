HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) — Acting Commissioner Lieutenant Colonel George Bivens announced on Friday the promotions of 10 sergeants, 13 corporals, and one liquor enforcement officer during a ceremony at the Pennsylvania State Police Academy in Dauphin County.

Promoted to Sergeant

Sergeant Kelly N. Abati is assigned to Troop H, Harrisburg. Sergeant Abati enlisted in the State Police in 2016 and was promoted to corporal in 2024.

is assigned to Troop H, Harrisburg. Sergeant Abati enlisted in the State Police in 2016 and was promoted to corporal in 2024. Sergeant David R. Brodeur is assigned to the Bureau of Emergency and Special Operations. Sergeant Brodeur enlisted in the State Police in 2007 and was promoted to corporal in 2018.

is assigned to the Bureau of Emergency and Special Operations. Sergeant Brodeur enlisted in the State Police in 2007 and was promoted to corporal in 2018. Sergeant Max T. DeLuca is assigned to the Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards. Sergeant DeLuca enlisted in the State Police in 2007 and was promoted to corporal in 2024.

is assigned to the Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards. Sergeant DeLuca enlisted in the State Police in 2007 and was promoted to corporal in 2024. Sergeant William F. Golden is assigned to Troop J, York. Sergeant Golden enlisted in the State Police in 2017 and was promoted to corporal in 2022.

is assigned to Troop J, York. Sergeant Golden enlisted in the State Police in 2017 and was promoted to corporal in 2022. Sergeant Robert F. Jacobs III is assigned to the Bureau of Training and Education. Sergeant Jacobs enlisted in the State Police in 2017 and was promoted to corporal in 2024.

is assigned to the Bureau of Training and Education. Sergeant Jacobs enlisted in the State Police in 2017 and was promoted to corporal in 2024. Sergeant Brian J. Ladick is assigned to Troop J, York. Sergeant Ladick enlisted in the State Police in 2012 and was promoted to corporal in 2022.

is assigned to Troop J, York. Sergeant Ladick enlisted in the State Police in 2012 and was promoted to corporal in 2022. Sergeant Andrew T. McWilliams is assigned to Troop J, Avondale. Sergeant McWilliams enlisted in the State Police in 2018 and was promoted to corporal in 2024.

is assigned to Troop J, Avondale. Sergeant McWilliams enlisted in the State Police in 2018 and was promoted to corporal in 2024. Sergeant Joseph L. Neden Jr. is assigned to Troop A, Greensburg. Sergeant Neden enlisted in the State Police in 2016 and was promoted to corporal in 2024.

is assigned to Troop A, Greensburg. Sergeant Neden enlisted in the State Police in 2016 and was promoted to corporal in 2024. Sergeant Nicholas Scrivani is assigned to Troop A, Greensburg. Sergeant Scrivani enlisted in the State Police in 2011 and was promoted to corporal in 2024.

is assigned to Troop A, Greensburg. Sergeant Scrivani enlisted in the State Police in 2011 and was promoted to corporal in 2024. Sergeant Richard C. Weinstock is assigned to the Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards. Sergeant Weinstock enlisted in the State Police in 2018 and was promoted to corporal in 2024.

Promoted to Corporal

Corporal Jordan A. Bechtel is assigned to Troop H, Harrisburg. Corporal Bechtel enlisted in the State Police in 2020.

is assigned to Troop H, Harrisburg. Corporal Bechtel enlisted in the State Police in 2020. Corporal Robert V. Gambone, Jr. is assigned to the Bureau of Communications and Information Services. Corporal Gambone enlisted in the State Police in 2010.

is assigned to the Bureau of Communications and Information Services. Corporal Gambone enlisted in the State Police in 2010. Corporal Garrett R. Hildebrand is assigned to the Bureau of Emergency and Special Operations. Corporal Hildebrand enlisted in the State Police in 2017.

is assigned to the Bureau of Emergency and Special Operations. Corporal Hildebrand enlisted in the State Police in 2017. Corporal Samuel S. Hubbard is assigned to Troop E, Girard. Corporal Hubbard enlisted in the State Police in 2016.

is assigned to Troop E, Girard. Corporal Hubbard enlisted in the State Police in 2016. Corporal Nicole M. Ludwig is assigned to the Office of Community Engagement. Corporal Ludwig enlisted in the State Police in 2015.

is assigned to the Office of Community Engagement. Corporal Ludwig enlisted in the State Police in 2015. Corporal Nicholas Manganiello is assigned to Troop P, Laporte. Corporal Manganiello enlisted in the State Police in 2018.

is assigned to Troop P, Laporte. Corporal Manganiello enlisted in the State Police in 2018. Corporal Patrick M. Martin is assigned to Troop B, Uniontown. Corporal Martin enlisted in the State Police in 2019.

is assigned to Troop B, Uniontown. Corporal Martin enlisted in the State Police in 2019. Corporal Michael D. McDermott is assigned to Troop H, Chambersburg. Corporal McDermott enlisted in the State Police in 2016.

is assigned to Troop H, Chambersburg. Corporal McDermott enlisted in the State Police in 2016. Corporal John M. Rayho, Jr. is assigned to the Bureau of Emergency and Special Operations. Corporal Rayho enlisted in the State Police in 2018.

is assigned to the Bureau of Emergency and Special Operations. Corporal Rayho enlisted in the State Police in 2018. Corporal Robert J. Schmid, Jr. is assigned to Troop B, Pittsburgh. Corporal Schmid enlisted in the State Police in 2012.

is assigned to Troop B, Pittsburgh. Corporal Schmid enlisted in the State Police in 2012. Corporal Logan T. Webb is assigned to Troop F, Emporium. Corporal Webb enlisted in the State Police in 2019.

is assigned to Troop F, Emporium. Corporal Webb enlisted in the State Police in 2019. Corporal Robert W. Whyel, Jr. is assigned to the Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Corporal Whyel enlisted in the State Police in 2012.

is assigned to the Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Corporal Whyel enlisted in the State Police in 2012. Corporal Ryan M. Williams is assigned to Troop A, Somerset. Corporal Williams enlisted in the state Police in 2018.

Promoted to Liquor Enforcement Officer 3

Enforcement Officer 3 Lindsay D. Sommers is assigned to District Enforcement Office #7, Punxsutawney. Enforcement Officer 3 Sommers enlisted in the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement in 2021.

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