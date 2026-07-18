PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) — A local man faces an open lewdness charge after he allegedly urinated publicly in front of a child at a Punxsutawney apartment complex.

The Punxsutawney Borough Police Department filed the following charges against 63-year-old Ronald William Grasha, of Punxsutawney, on July 15, according to the court docket:

Open Lewdness, Misdemeanor 3

Disorderly Conduct-Hazardous/Physical Offense, Summary

According to a criminal complaint, the charges stem from an incident on July 13 at the Beyer Apartments on Beyer Avenue, in Punxsutawney Borough, Jefferson County.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, Officer Kharis Shay responded to the apartment complex after a resident reported that a male was hanging around the property. The resident told police that children saw the man urinating outside a few moments earlier, the affidavit continues. It was also noted in the complaint that the man had been seen defecating in the area, as well.

Upon arrival, residents directed the officer to an apartment where Grasha was staying, according to the complaint. The tenant permitted Grasha to stay there following his recent eviction from another apartment complex, the complaint indicates.

The complaint notes that Officer Shay questioned Grasha about the incident. Grasha stated that he did not mean any harm, the affidavit notes. Grasha told the officer he was “in the woods” and “must not have gone far enough in the woods,” according to the complaint.

Police then interviewed a mother and her son who witnessed the incident, according to the affidavit. The child showed the officer where Grasha stood against a backyard dividing wall facing out, the complaint states. The boy told police he became afraid and ran after seeing Grasha urinating, according to the affidavit.

Jefferson County Housing officials plan to issue a no-trespass notice to Grasha following the incident, the complaint indicates.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 6 at 11:00 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock.

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