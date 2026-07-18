CALIFORNIA, Pa. (EYT) — PennWest University President Dr. Jon Anderson will leave his position in August following his appointment as the new president of Utah Valley University.

The Utah Board of Higher Education appointed Anderson on Friday. Anderson previously informed the PennWest community that he was the sole finalist for the role. He will begin his new position in mid-August.

“Together, we accomplished important work on behalf of our students and the future of this university,” Anderson said. “While this decision was not an easy one, I leave with tremendous confidence in PennWest, its leadership and the dedicated people who will continue moving the university forward.”

During his two-year tenure, PennWest developed a strategic plan and a facilities master plan. The university also redesigned academic programs, strengthened enrollment efforts, and expanded fundraising, according to school officials.

“PennWest is an extraordinary university because of its people,” Anderson said. “It has been a privilege to work alongside faculty, staff, and students across all three campuses and throughout the communities we serve. Watching you transform lives through the power and promise of higher education has been one of the greatest honors of my career.”

The Board of Governors of Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education will meet in the coming weeks to appoint an interim president.

JD Dunbar, chair of the PennWest Council of Trustees, said the university has a clear roadmap for the future.

“The work underway at PennWest will continue without interruption,” Dunbar said.

Dunbar praised Anderson for his leadership, noting his focus on student success, collaboration, and institutional strengths.

“Over the past two years, President Anderson has helped guide PennWest through a period of progress and transformation,” Dunbar said. “We are profoundly grateful for his service and know he will make as significant a leadership imprint in this next chapter as he etched for us at PennWest.”

PennWest University is a public institution with campuses in California, Clarion, and Edinboro, along with an online program.

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